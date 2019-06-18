Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

A 3D makeup printer launched today is harnessing technology to offer consumers an on-demand beauty experience.

First unveiled as a concept in 2014 to considerable excitement, the Mink printer can automatically convert images into makeup through a custom tri-colour cartridge that is used to print onto bespoke makeup sheets.

For consumers this allows for instant, tailored makeup looks, as well as the opportunity to immediately reproduce styles found on social media sites such as Instagram. As a result, it represents a key move for the beauty industry into the increasingly on-demand retail space.

“Growth of online media and entertainment gave viewers the choice to select how and what content to consume. This choice allowed viewers to uniquely curate content, guided by their personal tastes, opinions and preferences,” said Grace Choi, CEO and co-founder of Mink. “Mink brings that aspect of individuality and puts the user in the driver’s seat of beauty.”

The Mink 3D makeup printer: a beauty product for the Instagram era

The 3D makeup printer represents a key development for the beauty industry, bridging the gap between the increasingly fast-paced world of beauty media and the still largely traditional range of physical products.

“Beauty content continues to move to digital and away from traditional TV and print. Users are turning to these images for inspiration, creating an opportunity to leverage image colour data and transform them into physical makeup,” said Choi.

“Consumers today have higher expectations on how and where the products they consume fit into their lifestyle,” added Janet Kim, president and co-founder of Mink.

“Mink understands the shifting landscape for on-demand and flexibility, and beauty is no exception. We are excited to provide a new distribution platform for beauty as well as connecting to the different consumer touchpoints across physical, web and social. Finally bridging images that inspire beauty and transforming them into makeup in a snap.”

Mink is available to pre-order now for $295, and will be delivered in Q3 2020.

