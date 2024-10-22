Additional AI agents will utilise Google’s large language models to expedite maintenance resolutions for technicians. Credit: panuwat phimpha/Shutterstock.

Honeywell and Google Cloud have unveiled a partnership to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) agents with industrial operations to enhance autonomous operations.

This collaboration will leverage the capabilities of Google Cloud’s AI platform, Vertex AI, and Honeywell Forge’s internet of things data to drive operational productivity, reduce maintenance costs, and upskill employees.

The first AI-driven solutions are expected to be available to Honeywell’s customers by 2025.

Honeywell and Google Cloud aim to address labour and skills shortages by deploying AI agents to augment operations and assist the existing workforce.

The collaboration between Honeywell and Google Cloud is expected to propel AI adoption, enabling companies to harness the benefits of increased automation.

The joint initiative will focus on developing solutions such as purpose-built industrial AI agents, enhanced cybersecurity, and on-the-edge device advances.

Specifically, an AI-powered agent, built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Search and designed for engineers, will automate tasks and shorten project design cycles.

Additional AI agents will utilise Google’s large language models to expedite maintenance resolutions for technicians.

In addition, Google Threat Intelligence, which includes insights from Mandiant, will be integrated into Honeywell’s existing cybersecurity products to bolster defences.

Looking to the future, Honeywell plans to explore the potential of Google’s Gemini Nano model to boost the intelligence of Honeywell edge AI devices.

These enhancements aim to support various applications across different sectors, from performance scanning to voice-guided workflows, without relying on internet and cloud connectivity.

Honeywell chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur said: “The path to autonomy requires assets working harder, people working smarter and processes working more efficiently.

“By combining Google Cloud’s AI technology with our deep domain expertise–including valuable data on our Honeywell Forge platform–customers will receive unparalleled, actionable insights bridging the physical and digital worlds to accelerate autonomous operations, a key driver of Honeywell’s growth.”

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “Our partnership with Honeywell represents a significant step forward in bringing the transformative power of AI to industrial operations.

“With Gemini on Vertex AI, combined with Honeywell’s industrial data and expertise, we are creating new opportunities to optimise processes, empower workforces and drive meaningful business outcomes for industrial organisations worldwide.”

This announcement follows a recent partnership between Honeywell and Merlin, a developer of autonomous flight systems.

It aims to advance aircraft autonomy by integrating Merlin’s non-human pilot system, Merlin Pilot, with Honeywell Anthem’s advanced avionics suite.