A newly unveiled 3D printed prosthetic leg socket is stepping up the style of prosthetics while adding sensor technology to provide the user with real-time insights.

Developed by 3D printed prosthetics pioneers UNYQ, the UNYQ Socket is designed to improve on the style and weight of existing options, while providing a custom fit to each user.

3D printed prosthetic covers have become increasingly widespread, however prosthetic leg sockets have remained relatively rare, with heavy, metal options remaining the most common type.

This version also contains metal, however its design allows it to use far less than traditional alternatives, making it lighter and more comfortable to wear.

The 3D printed prosthetic leg socket also is embedded with a number of sensors that record key details about the wearer’s activity, including the number of steps they have taken and the calories burnt.

This not only provides insights for the user in their day-to-day lives, but can provide valuable data to clinicians to support long-term patient care.

Being 3D printed, it is also easy to replicate with minimal additional work, meaning users can have multiple designs for different uses and occasions.

3D printed prosthetic leg socket launched in UK

The 3D printed prosthetic leg socket is part of a wider range known as the UNYQ Prosthetic Wear line. It joins a large selection of personalised 3D printed prosthetic leg covers, providing a large selection of options to prosthetics users.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the UNYQ Socket today. This is another step forward in being able to provide amputees with a total leg solution. A solution where it’s practically one component, rather than a mish mash of different elements bolted together,” said Manuel Boza, co-founder and VP of prosthetics at UNYQ,

“We are working hard to further develop our Prosthetics Wear line, as well as the other exciting medical wearables in our pipeline, to continue to support our end users.”

Unveiled at The British Association of Prosthetics and Orthotists in the UK on Friday, the 3D printed prosthetic leg socket is available to order in the UK, with a delivery time of three weeks.

It will also be launched in Germany in March, the US in July and Japan in October.

