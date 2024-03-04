Ongoing 6G rollout is already powering telco hiring as companies gear up for the new technology, according to recent research from data and analysis company GlobalData.
As companies look to rollout 6G, they will seek more proficient employees with skills in wireless communications, network architecture, security and data analytics.
GlobalData’s jobs data base showed that leaders in telecoms are already hiring in anticipation of 6G rollout. The current top companies in hiring for 6G include Qualcomm, Nokia and Keysight Technologies.
Many of these companies are also investing or planning investment in 6G rollout.
GlobalData’s deals data base showed that Keysight Technologies had discussed 6G and quantum investments throughout 2023. Qualcomm also discussed continuing investment into the advancement of OFDMA (orthogonal frequency-division multiple access)-based technologies and products. This would include both 5G and 6G products.
Business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData Sherla Sriprada stated that telco and tech companies are aiming to simplify and automate radio access networks for 5G and eventually 6G, and that they were also investigating how machine learning and AI can impact 6G wireless systems.
“Companies are creating digital twin to support 6G research and the exploration of algorithms based on machine learning and data. They are also focused on R&D to design, model, simulate 6G technologies, and evaluate cellular systems to develop wireless protocols algorithm designs using theoretical analysis, link-level, or system-level simulations for beyond 5G / 6G,” Sriprada stated.
Sriprada also provided insight on what job titles these companies may be seeking.
“For jobs such as network administration, testing and software development the firms are likely to hire experts in areas such as infrastructure development, equipment, network operations, and spectrum services,” Sriprada said.
Sriprada concluded that strategic hiring would emerge as a crucial determinant of a company’s success in 6G’s eventual rollout.
“With companies actively seeking talent to drive advancements in 6G technology, the future of connectivity hinges on the expertise and innovation of these proficient individuals,” Sriprada said