Absolute Software has patented a controller and method for remotely controlling multiple mobile devices through a mobile communications environment. The system evaluates network performance data and location data to adjust operating parameters and monitor costs, enhancing user experience and efficiency. GlobalData’s report on Absolute Software gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Absolute Software, Social data privacy protection was a key innovation area identified from patents. Absolute Software's grant share as of February 2024 was 68%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Mobile device network performance monitoring and optimization

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11917408B2) outlines a system that involves a controller connected to multiple mobile devices through various networks. The controller receives network performance data and location information from each mobile device, evaluates this data based on predefined rules, and generates operating parameters for each device. These parameters are then transmitted back to the respective mobile devices. The system stores this data in a correlated model to create business intelligence reports and geographical maps, allowing for monitoring of actual and predicted costs associated with network usage by the devices. Additionally, the system can analyze productivity, create geographical maps with data overlays, and provide information on signal strength across networks.



Furthermore, the patent describes a method for remotely controlling multiple mobile devices through a mobile communications environment. This method involves receiving network performance data and location information from the devices, evaluating this data based on predefined rules, and sending back operating parameters. The system can aggregate usage time per network, enforce usage time limits, and automatically disable network interfaces to prevent users from exceeding these limits. It also includes features such as mapping aggregated usage time, notifying users of projected limit exceedances, and creating network collectors for newly detected networks. Overall, the system aims to efficiently manage network usage on mobile devices and provide valuable insights through data analysis and monitoring capabilities.

