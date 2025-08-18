CyberCX offers comprehensive services that encompass consulting, transformation, and managed security. Credit: Accenture.

Accenture has agreed to acquire CyberCX, a privately-owned cybersecurity services provider across Australia, New Zealand, and internationally.

Details regarding the financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The acquisition marks Accenture’s move in the cybersecurity domain, strengthening its cybersecurity offerings in the Asia Pacific region.

Founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2019, CyberCX is one of the key cybersecurity companies in the Asia Pacific, boasting a workforce of around 1,400 professionals.

CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis said: “We are immensely proud of the business we have built, becoming one of the leading providers of cybersecurity services in the region.

“Joining Accenture’s global cybersecurity organisation enables our exceptional people to combine forces with global capabilities and provide world-leading cybersecurity services to an even greater number of clients across Asia Pacific as we accelerate our growth in the region.”

CyberCX provides comprehensive services that encompass consulting, transformation, and managed security.

It also has advanced expertise in areas such as offensive security, cyber physical security, crisis management, threat intelligence, and managed detection and response.

CyberCX also offers strategic advisory services, identity management, cloud, and network security.

The company maintains a network of advanced security operations centres throughout Australia and New Zealand, as well as additional offices in London and New York.

It also offers AI-driven platforms that enhance its cybersecurity services, including detection and response capabilities, a sovereign secure cloud, and the CyberCX Academy for training and development, along with proprietary tools for security testing and cyber intelligence.

CyberCX has built partnerships within the cybersecurity ecosystem, collaborating with major players such as Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, and CrowdStrike.

Since 2015, the company has completed 20 security-related acquisitions, with its most recent purchases including Morphus, MNEMO Mexico, and Innotec Security.

Accenture Cybersecurity global lead Paolo Dal Cin said: “CyberCX and Accenture share a mission to harness the power of cyber to help our clients securely navigate change, accelerate business reinvention and build resilience against evolving threats.

“By combining Accenture’s agentic AI capabilities with CyberCX’s strong market leadership, innovative offerings and trusted C-suite and government relationships, we will enable clients across Asia Pacific to transform cybersecurity into a strategic advantage.”

The completion of the acquisition is contingent upon customary closing conditions, including the necessary regulatory approvals.