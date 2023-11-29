Accenture signed the third deal in Italy to acquire generative artificial intelligence (AI) company Ammagamma. Credit: josefkubes/Shutterstock.

IT services provider Accenture is continuing its acquisition spree with the takeover of Ocelot Consulting and Incapsulate, and it has signed a deal to acquire Ammagamma.

The financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Based in the US state of Missouri, Ocelot Consulting is a cloud consultancy.

It is focused on full-stack development, data engineering, data science, and cloud modernisation strategy and implementation.

Accenture said the addition of Ocelot Consulting expands its data engineering and cloud-first capabilities in North America.

Accenture Cloud First global lead Andy Tay said: “Cloud is the place where most technology innovation is happening, and this acquisition is all about expanding our cloud engineering skills to help clients modernise their enterprise and accelerate business growth and innovation.”

Set up in 2008, Incapsulate develops and manages Salesforce solutions for clients in the financial services and public sectors.

Accenture noted that Washington-headquartered Incapsulate will strengthen its Salesforce capabilities.

Accenture senior managing director and enterprise & industries technology lead Emma McGuigan said: “With Incapsulate onboard, we have strengthened our Salesforce services, particularly in the insurance and public sector industries, enhancing our ability to accelerate digital transformation and unlock business value for our clients.”

The technology vendor signed the third deal in Italy to acquire generative artificial intelligence (AI) company Ammagamma.

With a multidisciplinary team of 90 people, Ammagamma assists businesses in advancing the application of AI and generative AI technologies.

The Ammagamma deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, forms part of Accenture’s $3bn push to use AI to expedite clients’ transformations.

Accenture Italy president and CEO Mauro Macchi said: “Ammagamma marks a crucial investment in Italian excellence that will allow us to create a specialist hub in Emilia-Romagna able to retain and attract talents that Accenture will involve in the innovation projects of leading Italian and international players.”

Earlier in November 2023, Accenture acquired Spanish cybersecurity company Innotec Security and New Zealand-based Solnet.