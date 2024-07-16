Salesforce, a cloud-based software company, has reduced its workforce by around 300 employees, reports Bloomberg, citing sources.
The move is part of a broader initiative to streamline operations amidst a period of cost-cutting in the tech industry.
The layoffs represent a small fraction of Salesforce’s total employee base, which numbered over 72,000 at the end of January this year.
The job cuts occurred earlier this month and were confirmed by the company, although specific details were not disclosed.
“Like any healthy business, we continuously assess whether we have the right structure in place to best serve our customers and fuel growth areas,” a spokesperson was quoted by the publication as saying.
“In some cases that leads to roles being eliminated.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Earlier in the year, Salesforce had already reduced its workforce by approximately 700 employees and had cut close to 10% of its total workforce at the beginning of 2023.
Several other leading tech companies have also recently announced substantial layoffs.
Intuit plans to let go of 1,800 employees, attributing the decision to underperformance and expressing intentions to rehire a similar number of staff.
Software companies UiPath and Open Text have also revealed job cuts this month.
Additionally, it was reported that Microsoft had laid off a number of workers from its Azure cloud division in the previous month.
Despite the cutbacks, Salesforce has indicated a strategic focus on hiring in key areas that drive revenue, such as its Data Cloud product, while maintaining a cautious approach to spending.
In an investor conference in June, Salesforce chief operating officer Brian Millham said: “Are we getting the most from everybody in the business — if we are not, we are going to have to make reshaping decisions.”