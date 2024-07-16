Earlier in the year, Salesforce had already reduced its workforce by approximately 700 employees. Credit: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.

Salesforce, a cloud-based software company, has reduced its workforce by around 300 employees, reports Bloomberg, citing sources.  

The move is part of a broader initiative to streamline operations amidst a period of cost-cutting in the tech industry.  

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

The layoffs represent a small fraction of Salesforce’s total employee base, which numbered over 72,000 at the end of January this year. 

The job cuts occurred earlier this month and were confirmed by the company, although specific details were not disclosed.  

“Like any healthy business, we continuously assess whether we have the right structure in place to best serve our customers and fuel growth areas,” a spokesperson was quoted by the publication as saying.  

“In some cases that leads to roles being eliminated.” 

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Earlier in the year, Salesforce had already reduced its workforce by approximately 700 employees and had cut close to 10% of its total workforce at the beginning of 2023.  

Several other leading tech companies have also recently announced substantial layoffs. 

Intuit plans to let go of 1,800 employees, attributing the decision to underperformance and expressing intentions to rehire a similar number of staff.  

Software companies UiPath and Open Text have also revealed job cuts this month.  

Additionally, it was reported that Microsoft had laid off a number of workers from its Azure cloud division in the previous month. 

Despite the cutbacks, Salesforce has indicated a strategic focus on hiring in key areas that drive revenue, such as its Data Cloud product, while maintaining a cautious approach to spending.  

In an investor conference in June, Salesforce chief operating officer Brian Millham said: “Are we getting the most from everybody in the business — if we are not, we are going to have to make reshaping decisions.”  