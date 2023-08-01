Accenture is one of the top foreign multinational employers in Ireland. Credit: Konektus Photo via Shutterstock.

IT consulting services provider Accenture is planning to cut some 890 jobs from its operations in Ireland, reported Reuters.

The announcement comes after Accenture earlier this year slashed 400 positions in Ireland as part of its global retrenchment drive.

With a team of 6,500 people, Accenture is one of the top foreign multinational employers in the country.

The 1,290 job cuts planned this year represent nearly 20% of the company’s Irish workforce.

“We will be commencing a collective employee consultation for a proposed redundancy programme that is expected to affect around 890 people at Accenture in Ireland,” an Accenture spokesperson was quoted by RTE as saying.

The representative noted that the company’s business in Ireland is performing well.

“We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients, to invest in our people and recruit in critical skills areas. We remain firmly committed to our business in Ireland and will continue managing for the long-term,” the spokesperson added.

The technology industry has witnessed massive layoffs since late last year as a result of a decline in demand brought on by high inflation and soaring interest rates.

Other than Accenture, tech giants including Google, Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce, Stripe and Twitter (now X), have announced cut jobs in Ireland recently.

According to RTE, Irish Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney called Accenture’s layoffs “a significant blow” to the affected employees and their families.

He added that the government agencies will work with Accenture and the affected employees to identify other job opportunities.