Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring declined 0.5% in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 1.86% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 62.81% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2021, and recorded a 2.25% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in November 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 94.07% in November 2021, and a 51.9% rise over October 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 4.32% in November 2021, and registered growth of 14.34%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 2.36% in November 2021, a 14.21% drop from October 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2021 with a 93.48% share, which marked a 56.97% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 4.69%, registering a 10.6% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.22% share and a 35.2% drop over October 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.36% and a month-on-month decline of 7.69%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.24%, registering a 23.08% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 91.62% share in November 2021, a 59.02% growth over October 2021. US featured next with a 4.42% share, down 3.29% over the previous month. China recorded a 0.56% share, an increase of 42.31% compared with October 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in November 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 80.57%, up by 65.33% from October 2021. Junior Level positions with a 17.98% share, a growth of 6.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 1.41% share, down 9.62% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.03%, recording a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.