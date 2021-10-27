Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring declined 14.1% in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 10.06% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 61.29% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2021, and recorded a 1.22% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in September 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 93.19% in September 2021, and a 35.43% drop over August 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 5.26% in September 2021, and registered growth of 11.81%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 2.08% in September 2021, a 3.87% rise from August 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2021 with a 91.29% share, which marked a 35.89% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 3.72%, registering a 15.54% month-on-month decline. Haryana was the third leading region with a 3.59% share and a 7.75% rise over August 2021.

In the fourth place was Europe with a share of 1.11% and a month-on-month decline of 13.13%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.21%, registering a 5.88% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 89.13% share in September 2021, a 36.16% decline over August 2021. Gurgaon featured next with a 3.59% share, up 7.75% over the previous month. US recorded a 3.36% share, a decline of 14.47% compared with August 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in September 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 79.13%, down by 24% from August 2021. Junior Level positions with a 19.57% share, a decline of 57.59% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 1.28% share, down 8.33% over August 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.03%, recording a month-on-month decline of 71.43%.