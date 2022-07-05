Accenture’s IT hiring activity declines 17.6% in June 2022

Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring declined 17.6% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.67% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 30.54% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 5.38% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 61.72% in June 2022, and a 59% drop over May 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 19.56% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 4.4%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.09% in June 2022, a 34.46% drop from May 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 67.98% share, which marked a 57.33% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 19.75%, registering a 1.21% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 7.86% share and a 26.22% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 3.84% and a month-on-month increase of 2.53%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.57%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 58.69% share in June 2022, a 60.93% decline over May 2022. US featured next with a 13.45% share, down 13.15% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 5.35% share, an increase of 169.05% compared with May 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in June 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 59.92%, down by 57.39% from May 2022. Junior Level positions with a 33.68% share, a decline of 26.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.35% share, down 14.1% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.05%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.