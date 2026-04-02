This podcast explores the technology shifts set to reshape value creation, capital allocation and dealmaking from 2025 to 2035. Produced in association with Sterling Technology, the podcast is aimed at investors, M&A dealmakers and corporate strategists. The episode will also highlight the most important themes driving changes in the world of technology, and the opportunities that come with them. The guest is Isabel Al-Dhahir, Principal Analyst in the Strategic Intelligence division at GlobalData.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up