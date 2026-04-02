Amazon’s cloud computing division underpins many widely used websites and government systems. Credit: Kittyfly/Shutterstock.com.

Amazon’s cloud computing operations in Bahrain sustained damage following an Iranian strike, according to a person familiar with the situation, reported the Financial Times (FT).

The incident follows earlier confirmation from Bahrain’s interior ministry that civil defence teams were putting out a fire at a company facility after what authorities described as an Iranian attack, though the ministry did not identify the company or specify the scale of the damage or any casualties.

The reported strike comes one day after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they would target US companies operating in the Middle East, naming firms including Microsoft, Apple, Google and Meta in response to attacks on Iran.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest reports.

Last week, AWS reported a disruption in its Bahrain cloud region after drone activity linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

At the time, an Amazon spokesperson said the company was helping customers shift services to other AWS regions while it worked to restore operations at the affected sites.

The strike reported on Wednesday adds to those earlier incidents involving drones and other projectiles directed at cloud facilities.

The difficulties in Bahrain followed an incident on 1 March, when unidentified objects caused a fire at an AWS facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), leading to a power shutdown as emergency crews responded.

That event occurred alongside reports of missile and drone attacks across several countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, indicating a broader pattern of regional infrastructure coming under fire during the conflict.

AWS, Amazon’s cloud computing division, underpins many widely used websites and government systems, and serves as a key source of profit for the company.