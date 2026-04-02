Agentic Service Management draws on Kyndryl’s expertise in overseeing and supporting enterprise IT systems. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Kyndryl has announced the launch of Agentic Service Management, a solution built to support enterprises transitioning from conventional service operations to autonomous, AI-powered workflows.

According to the enterprise IT services provider, this new product arrives at a time when businesses are intensifying investments in AI. However, many still encounter obstacles when attempting to realise consistent performance improvements from those investments.

The company’s Agentic Service Management offering is structured to analyse an organisation’s current technology estate and evaluate its readiness to adopt AI-native operational models. It also delivers detailed recommendations for upgrading legacy systems.

Through its consultation practice, Kyndryl Consult, the company uses a maturity assessment framework to benchmark organisations’ current practices against emerging AI industry standards. This includes frameworks such as ISO 42001 and best practices in security, service management, and governance.

Enterprises receive a gap analysis and a phased implementation plan. The intention is to provide operational oversight and controls as AI-era practices are introduced across on-premises, cloud-native, and hybrid environments.

Kyndryl points to findings from its Readiness Report, which states that even though a majority of organisations are increasing AI spending, nearly half still struggle to extract measurable value from these initiatives. The company attributes much of this underperformance to processes, governance models, and control mechanisms that are based on pre-AI assumptions.

IT architectures, as constructed over the past decades, were not designed to accommodate AI agents operating with autonomy or decision-making authority. As the discrepancy widens between AI possibilities and enterprise operational support, new approaches like agentic IT service management are being adopted to close this gap.

Kyndryl strategy global head Kris Lovejoy said: “Most enterprise environments were built for people running tickets and tools, not for fleets of autonomous agents executing tasks across hybrid and multi-cloud estates—and this mismatch is limiting AI from moving out of pilots to outcomes.

“You can’t scale agentic workflows on top of operating models that were designed for manual work. Organisations need clear controls, repeatable practices and measurable stages of adoption so AI agents can act autonomously where appropriate—while people remain accountable for governance, risk and service outcomes.”

Agentic Service Management uses Kyndryl’s experience in delivering and managing enterprise systems. It also incorporates the company’s proprietary service management assets and internal deployments of agentic automation.

The company reports an average of 200 million automated executions per month. These are facilitated by over 8,000 established automation playbooks.

Kyndryl aims to deliver resilient infrastructure operations and support compliance and security objectives for customers in highly regulated sectors.

Part of this launch includes Agentic AI Digital Trust, which is available as an independent service. It is designed to help enterprises implement control and governance over the deployment of AI agents across complex multi-cloud infrastructure.

The focus is especially relevant where regulatory requirements for data protection and auditability are stringent. The framework provides enterprises with operational policies intended to deliver oversight, manage risk exposure, and align agentic AI actions with compliance obligations.

In February 2026, Kyndryl introduced a “policy as code” capability, which interprets organisational rules, regulatory stipulations, and operational processes into automated, machine-readable policies. These policies are intended to control and supervise how agentic AI workflows are executed, with aims to support audit trails and compliance in both internal and regulated external-facing processes.

Industry data from Kyndryl’s customer base indicates that 31% identify regulatory and compliance challenges as the key factor limiting their ability to scale recent technology deployments.

Internally, Kyndryl uses Agentic Service Management to modernise its own IT services delivery for customers. The company enables external users to access several of these new agentic capabilities via its platform, Kyndryl Bridge, where enterprises gain real-time operational insights and extended oversight into their technology environments.

Kyndryl presents these offerings as foundational for building reliable, AI-native operations that can adapt to changing regulatory and business requirements.