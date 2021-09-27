Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring rose 13.6% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 11.89% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 63.84% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 3.92% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in August 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 95.38% in August 2021, and a 20.64% drop over July 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 2.73% in August 2021, and registered a decline of 12.67%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 1.87% in August 2021, an 8.5% rise from July 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 93.78% share, which marked a 21.68% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 2.97%, registering a 16.46% month-on-month decline. Haryana was the third leading region with a 2.18% share and a 666.67% rise over July 2021.

In the fourth place was Europe with a share of 0.84% and a month-on-month decline of 51%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.15%, registering a 22.73% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 92.04% share in August 2021, a 22.01% decline over July 2021. US featured next with a 2.66% share, down 13.45% over the previous month. Gurgaon recorded a 2.18% share, an increase of 666.67% compared with July 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in August 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 68.6%, down by 23.16% from July 2021. Junior Level positions with a 30.46% share, a decline of 13.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 0.88% share, down 15.7% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.06%, recording a month-on-month increase of 600%.