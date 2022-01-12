Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring rose 24.8% in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 19.06% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 66.03% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2021, and recorded a 2.36% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in December 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 94.93% in December 2021, and a 96.94% rise over November 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 4.63% in December 2021, and registered growth of 116.21%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 2.28% in December 2021, a 234.78% rise from November 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in December 2021 with a 96.82% share, which marked a 102.11% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 2.28%, registering a 4.92% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 0.74% share and a 17.65% rise over November 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.13% and a month-on-month decline of 29.17%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.04%, registering a 68.75% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 95.85% share in December 2021, a 104.03% growth over November 2021. US featured next with a 2.13% share, down 5.86% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 0.41% share, an increase of 60% compared with November 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in December 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 79.61%, up by 91.93% from November 2021. Junior Level positions with a 19.15% share, a growth of 113.16% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 1.2% share, up 59.8% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.04%, recording a month-on-month increase of 200%.