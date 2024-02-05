Introduction: market guide for account-based marketing platforms

When it comes to the complex world of B2B marketing, the advent of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platforms has been a game-changer.

These platforms enable businesses to tailor their marketing efforts to specific accounts, creating a personalised experience that can significantly enhance lead generation and conversion rates.

However, with a plethora of suppliers offering ABM solutions, procurers, buyers, and users must be rigorous when it comes to their platform selection process.

Within our expertly researched Buyer’s Guide, we offer industry insights and advice for those involved in the Account-Based Marketing platforms industry.

Our aim is to help buyers and users make informed decisions when selecting account-based marketing platforms.

Account-based marketing platform buyer’s guide: principal beneficiaries

Our Buyer’s Guide offers assistance and advice for businesses that utilise Account-Based Marketing platforms to authenticate, authorise, and audit access to applications and IT systems.

With valuable information regarding account-based marketing platform options and capabilities, a wide range of consumers and decision-makers will find this a valuable guide.

These include marketing teams, sales departments, and IT professionals within these organisations who will find this resource particularly beneficial.

Key considerations for selecting an account-based marketing platform

Prior to the process of selecting an ABM platform, it is crucial to have a clear understanding of your business needs, the capabilities required from the platform, and the users who will be relying on it.

Identify the specific goals you aim to achieve with ABM, such as improved lead quality, increased engagement, or enhanced sales alignment.

A platform that aligns with your strategic objectives is more likely to yield a successful outcome, deliver results and allow your account-based marketing platform to work the way you intend.

Account-based marketing platform integration capabilities

With our increasingly interconnected and ever-evolving digital landscape, integration online is becoming ever more important.

The ability of an ABM platform to seamlessly integrate with your existing CRM, marketing automation tools, and data analytics systems is vital.

Without this, the time and cost-effectiveness of your account-based marketing platform will likely be compromised.

During the procurement and ultimate selection process, it is advisable to identify platforms that offer the most high-functioning and robust integration options.

Using this selection criteria, you are more likely to ensure a unified approach to your marketing efforts and deliver a more seamless integration overall.

Data management and analysis

Data is, arguably, the cornerstone of effective ABM strategies, the plinth on which the system is ultimately secured.

Your account-based management platform should, ideally, provide and deliver comprehensive data management capabilities that are both reliable and scalable.

When these elements are incorporated, your organization will be able to aggregate, segment, and analyze customer data efficiently, speedily, and, most importantly, accurately.

Enabling the creation of targeted campaigns that resonate with each account is key to data management and marketing success.

User experience and support for account-based management platforms

With the wide range of available account-based marketing platforms currently available, it should come as no surprise to learn that there is a wide variance in platform complexity.

One of the most important elements to consider is the user experience and the need for support.

Selecting an account-based marketing platform that delivers an intuitive user interface and comprehensive customer support is both time and cost-effective for any organization or company.

Allowing your team to easily and consistently leverage the platform’s features to their full potential, usually without facing a steep learning curve or time-consuming training, is always preferable.

Industry-leading account-based marketing platforms

Though not an exhaustive list, below we have provided a guide to the leading account-based marketing platforms based on industry research and usage data.

Demandbase

Terminus

6sense

Engagio (now part of Demandbase)

Marketo (an Adobe company)

HubSpot ABM

Pardot by Salesforce

LinkedIn Marketing Solutions

Triblio

RollWorks

ABM Platform by Madison Logic

Influ2

Metadata.io

ZoomInfo ABM

Leadfeeder

Latest technological advancements in ABM platforms

The ABM platform landscape is continually evolving, with technological advancements driving improvements in personalisation, automation, and measurement.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are increasingly being incorporated to refine targeting and predictive analytics.

Real-time data processing and enhanced visualisation tools are also becoming standard features, enabling marketers to make agile, data-driven decisions.

Market guide for account-based marketing platforms: Our conclusion

Put simply, selecting the right account-based Marketing platform is an important strategic decision.

The choice you make can and will significantly impact the effectiveness of your marketing campaigns, making it critical for the success of your business growth.

By focusing on your specific needs, you can focus and target, creating bespoke campaigns for different audiences.

To recap, these considerations should include integration capabilities, data management, and user experience.

With these in place, you can identify an account-based marketing platform that not only meets your current requirements but also scales alongside your business growth.

Remaining in touch with the latest technological advancements can ensure that your chosen account-based marketing platform solution remains at the cutting edge of industry standards and delivers for your individual requirements.

References

Demandbase: https://www.demandbase.com/

Terminus: https://terminus.com/

6sense: https://6sense.com/

Engagio: https://www.demandbase.com/solution/engagio/

Marketo: https://www.marketo.com/

HubSpot ABM: https://www.hubspot.com/products/marketing/account-based-marketing

Pardot: https://www.pardot.com/

LinkedIn Marketing Solutions: https://business.linkedin.com/marketing-solutions

Triblio: https://triblio.com/

RollWorks: https://www.rollworks.com/

Madison Logic: https://www.madisonlogic.com/

Influ2: https://www.influ2.com/

Metadata.io: https://metadata.io/

ZoomInfo: https://www.zoominfo.com/

Leadfeeder: https://www.leadfeeder.com/

By considering these factors and staying informed about the latest developments in the industry, procurers, buyers, and users can ensure they select an ABM platform that drives success and delivers a competitive edge.