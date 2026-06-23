IBM and OpenAI team up to bring frontier AI to cyber defence. Credit: MikeDotta/Shutterstock.com.

IBM has announced its participation in the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, a collaboration intended to bring advanced frontier AI capabilities into security operations to help enterprise clients mitigate machine-speed threats.

As part of this partnership, IBM has introduced a new application security service that aims to help organisations identify and validate software vulnerabilities more efficiently using cyber capabilities derived from OpenAI’s models.

OpenAI chief information security officer Dane Stuckey said: “Through the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, we are collaborating with AI pioneers like IBM to use frontier models to accelerate defensive security workflows and support enterprises, governments, and other organisations as they identify risks, strengthen resilience, improve security, and ultimately deploy AI with the trust, controls, and compliance their environments require.”

The new service goes beyond standard code scanning by applying AI-powered analysis to examine application code and highlight areas most likely to contain flaws and exploitable paths.

According to IBM, the system operates within a client’s environment with read-only access to code repositories and bounded execution, which enables large-scale analysis of software exposure to security risks.

The new security offering is supported by IBM Consulting Advantage, IBM’s AI platform for consulting services, which integrates client applications with AI solutions under controlled and governed conditions.

Initially, clients can use the service for targeted evaluations of critical applications, with the option to extend to ongoing monitoring as software changes and emerging threats appear.

IBM’s involvement in the Daybreak Cyber Partner Program builds on its recently launched $5bn Project Lightwell initiative.

Project Lightwell is described as an enterprise security clearinghouse combined with a global team of engineers focused on patching, validating, and managing open source code throughout the software supply chain.

The project will make use of OpenAI’s cyber capabilities alongside other AI models for code review and remediation.

IBM Consulting cybersecurity services global managing partner Mark Hughes said: “Attackers are already using AI to probe, exploit, and scale threats at machine speed. Defenders need the same advantage, with the security and control enterprises require.

“The OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program expands our access to a broader set of advanced AI capabilities, which we deploy within our clients’ environments to help surface the most relevant risks faster and help them act with confidence.”

The application security service is available currently, with further integrations planned under the Daybreak Cyber Partner Program.

Last month, IBM launched Forward Deployed Units, a delivery model that assigns compact, experienced teams alongside AI agents to accelerate enterprise AI implementation.