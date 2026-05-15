IBM positions the operating model and team composition as critical to achieving business outcomes. Credit: Samuel Boivin/Shutterstock.com.

IBM has introduced Forward Deployed Units (FDUs), a new delivery model that pairs small, senior teams with AI agents to speed up enterprise AI deployments.

These units combine experienced personnel with digital agents to accelerate the rollout of AI initiatives and address longstanding challenges in moving from experimentation to live production.

IBM is currently deploying FDUs in organisations such as Riyadh Air, Heineken, Nestlé, and Pearson, and has begun rolling them out on a global scale across regions including Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

According to IBM, the existing delivery structures for enterprise technology rely heavily on labour-based models.

The company emphasises that in the context of AI, the traditional method of increasing personnel to scale output is no longer sufficient.

Instead, IBM positions the operating model and team composition as critical to achieving business outcomes, noting that most current approaches are still built for an earlier era centred on human labour.

IBM states that FDUs operate as integrated teams or “pods,” comprising specialists in engineering, business processes and architecture, supported by digital agents.

These teams work alongside client staff throughout the engagement to build, deploy, and maintain AI systems.

The model removes the traditional divide between strategy and execution, enabling a faster transition from planning to fully operational AI solutions.

The rise of the “forward deployed engineer” role within the technology sector has highlighted a demand for professionals who can address both technical and business challenges in real time.

However, IBM maintains that focusing on individual roles alone does not resolve systemic barriers such as fragmented data, complex system architectures, and governance requirements.

Instead, the company advocates for an integrated system that aligns strategy, engineering, and business context.

To support the model, IBM utilises IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI-enabled delivery platform that provides reusable tools, digital agents and industry accelerators.

According to the company, the platform enables consistency, speed and governance in deployment, helping to scale AI initiatives across different organisational units.

FDUs reportedly allow organisations to shift from traditional project-based delivery methods to ongoing, continuous execution, which IBM describes as necessary for the success of current AI systems that require ongoing adjustment and integration into live workflows.

IBM claims that the approach accelerates the time to production, as well as helps build internal capabilities within client organisations, ensuring that clients can independently operate and evolve AI solutions after IBM’s engagement concludes.

IBM continues to recruit talent for FDUs from leading global engineering and technical institutions and maintains a dedicated technical career path for these roles.