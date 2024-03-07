IBM has said that its testing of GenAI tools from ADOBE has demonstrated improved company productivity.
The US tech giant had been using Adobe’s GenAI image tool, Firefly, to help speed up the creative process of its marketing campaigns.
Adobe hopes to attract businesses to its AI systems, which are trained on its own proprietary data and offer legal guarantees against lawsuits.
In an interview with Reuters, Billy Seabrook, global chief design officer for IBM’s consulting arm, said that his 1,600-strong team used Adobe’s tools to generate creative ideas quickly.
Seabrook said work that would typically take the team two weeks to complete had been reduced to two days.
“Creatives spend too much of their days on mundane tasks that can now be automated with GenAI,” Seabrook said.
“The productivity gains are incredible, but even more exciting is the time we can make available for creative ideation,” he added.
The news follows a damning report from the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) that found GenAI image creation tools from leading AI companies, including Microsoft and OpenAI, produced election disinformation in 41% of cases.
Researchers from the CCDH found that leading GenAI image tools regularly produced photos promoting false claims about candidates and depicting election fraud.
The CCDH, a nonprofit that monitors online hate speech, said there was a potential for these AI-generated images to serve as “photo evidence”, which will pose a significant challenge to preserving the integrity of elections.
According to the CCDH, the researchers’ tests found that the AI tools were most susceptible to depicting election fraud, like smashed ballot boxes, rather than misleading pictures of the US President.
Researchers tested Microsoft’s Image Creator, OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus, Stability AI’s Dream Studio and Midjourney.