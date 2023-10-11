ADOBE has released new generative AI software within the Firefly family of models that it hopes will consistently generate content safe for commercial use.
The release includes a text to image generator, a vector graphics model as well as a tool that allows users to generate design templates from text prompts.
Adobe is currently the first company to release a vector graphics generator.
Users have already generated over 3 billion images with a beta version of Firefly image generator which was released in March this year, which Adobe states makes Firefly the most popular commercially safe image generator globally.
Previous image generators, such as Midjourney, have come under scrutiny after a report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found that prompts could work around moderator systems to generate racist or conspiratorial images.
Whilst an earlier version of Firefly image generator was released 14 September, Adobe states that the latest release of Firefly generates higher quality images as well as providing users greater control over output.
Notably, Firefly now has the ‘Generative Match’ feature which allows users to generate different images in the same style regularly to match branding or stylistic choices.
“Our rapid, continuous pace of Firefly innovation continues with imaging, design and vector control,” stated Adobe’s Chief Technology Officer Ely Greenfield, “Firefly continues to offer the world’s best combination of visual capabilities, designed to be commercially safe, enables transformative new creative workflows across Adobe apps.”
According to GlobalData, the global specialised AI market will soon be worth $210bn by 2028.