UK PM Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay speak to staff at Rivergreen Medical Centre (June 26) Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool Images

The government will be “embracing the very latest technological innovations” like artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation in its “most radical reform” of the NHS since its founding, the UK government announced today (30 June).

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the adoption of this tech, as well as speech recognition and remote monitoring, will be backed by £2.4bn of funding over five years.

The tech reform, like the further implemented use of AI, will help take some of the pressures off of retaining and training NHS staff, Sunak said.

“This represents a sea change on how we train, retain and reform the workforce,” he wrote in an announcement.

The PM said the government would be creating new medical schools, doubling undergraduate medical places to 15,000 a year and implementing an increase of training locations.

Over 300,000 new nurses and medical staff are expected to be employed as part of the major revamp, Sunak said.

Sunak called the government’s plan “vital to the future culture and leadership of the NHS, which will improve staff experience and re-emphasise how much they are valued”.

Adding: “This plan presents a historic opportunity to do things differently to help ease pressures on staff and increase capacity so they can spend more time with patients.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay hailed the plans as “the most radical modernisation and reform of the workforce since the NHS was founded in 1948”.

Global investment in robotics substantially grew last year totalling $32.4bn, according to data acquired by GlobalData.

This was an increase from the previous year, which saw capital raisings in companies working with robotics total $27.4bn.

2020 saw investment in robotics at its lowest over the last five years with just $14bn invested, less than almost half of 2022.