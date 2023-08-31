Artificial intelligence (AI) is propelling innovation and operational enhancements in the technology industry, exemplified by cutting-edge patents. Simultaneously, strategic deals and evolving hiring patterns underscore AI’s pivotal role within this dynamic landscape. However, its influence extends well beyond the boundaries of technology, permeating several other industries. GlobalData’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in artificial intelligence, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

This article presents a quarterly round-up of the latest trends in the technology industry regarding AI. It provides an overview of recent developments in AI-related deals, talent acquisition, and patent filings within the technology industry.

Diverse applications of artificial intelligence in technology industry

Technology companies in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) are leveraging the latest patents to innovate and improve their businesses. One such patent, held by ResMed Inc, focuses on wound management and treatment using computer vision and machine learning. The patent describes techniques for analyzing images of wounds using ML models to detect wound characteristics and predict care plans based on patient medical data and prior outcomes.



Another patent, held by General Motors Co, involves radar beamforming using latent space encoding. This technology utilizes neural networks to encode radar data into embeddings and transform them into beamformed radar data, enhancing radar sensor systems.



Fujitsu Ltd holds a patent for an information processing method that predicts future behavior or state of a person based on video image data. By analyzing the relationship between target objects and using a probability model, the technology can specify behaviors and predict future actions.



Salesforce Inc's patent focuses on allocating processing resources to processing nodes. By training predictive models and solving optimization allocation problems, the technology maximizes processing outcomes while efficiently allocating resources.



Lastly, Virtualitics Inc's patent introduces systems and methods for scenario planning using machine learning-based simulation. By simulating and detecting feature variations, the technology enables improved model debugging, simulation efficiency, and identification of high-risk or high-reward scenarios.



These patents provide technology companies with valuable tools and techniques to enhance their AI capabilities. By leveraging these technologies, companies can improve wound management and treatment, enhance radar sensor systems, predict human behavior, optimize resource allocation, and improve scenario planning.

The industry experienced a 10% growth in the number of AI-related patent applications in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, the number of AI-related patent applications in the technology industry witnessed a rise of 46% compared with Q2 2022.

Strategic deal trends in artificial intelligence in technology industry

Technology companies are not only focusing on innovation to enhance their patent portfolios but are also making strategic investments in AI. These investments aim to secure lucrative deals with partners and position themselves at the forefront of industry advancements. Some of the recent deals underscore the importance of AI in the technology industry.

In Q2 2023, the number of AI-related deals in the technology industry declined by 5% compared with Q2 2022. On a quarterly basis, there was 11% increase in the number of deals in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter.

Impact on hiring

In terms of new job posting, in Q2 2023, the technology industry experienced a 12% drop compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, job postings also declined by 27%. Notably, computer and mathematical occupations, with a share of 38%, emerged as the top AI-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 13% quarter-on-quarter. Management occupations came in second with a share of 14% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 5% over the previous quarter. The other prominent AI roles include architecture and engineering occupations with a 7% share in Q2 2023, and business and financial operations occupations with a 4% share of new job postings.

Science Applications International, International Business Machines, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, and Orange are among the top companies leading in AI hiring within the technology industry.

Countries driving adoption of artificial intelligence in technology industry

The US is the leading country in AI adoption within the technology industry, boasting the highest number of AI-related patents, jobs, and deals. Meanwhile, China, the UK, Canada and Japan also maintain significant positions in AI adoption within the technology industry.

In summary, the technology industry is experiencing a notable uptick in AI-related patent applications, showcasing a robust commitment to innovation. While quarterly fluctuations are observed, strategic investments continue to shape significant deals within the industry. Additionally, the hiring landscape reflects evolving trends, with a focus on key AI-related job roles.

