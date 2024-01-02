Cybersecurity professionals contended with a complicated and fast-evolving threat landscape in 2023. Credit: MUNGKHOOD STUDIO via Shutterstock.

Entering 2024, IT is on high alert for new cybersecurity challenges.

Advances in AI and analytics offer promising new protections, but security engineers worry hackers will employ them as well.

Cybersecurity professionals contended with a complicated and fast-evolving threat landscape in 2023. Threat actors continued to innovate in their tactics. As a result, the number and cost of security breaches increased dramatically. Resource-constrained cybersecurity scrambled to safeguard enterprise resources without interfering with corporate productivity.

More accurate threat intelligence

But all the news wasn’t negative. Progress in areas like machine learning (ML), analytics, and automation yielded more accurate and faster threat intelligence, more efficient security administration, and streamlined workflows. With the new year looming, organizations face all the challenges of 2023 with even more uncertainty around geopolitics and economic volatility.

In 2024, as enterprises look to reduce spending, new and necessary cybersecurity investments may be challenged. GlobalData expects to see AI playing a bigger role in cybersecurity, both as a defensive tool and an offensive weapon. Organizations will continue to work toward implementing Zero Trust Architectures while prioritizing efforts around integrating security into network services through wider secure access service edge (SASE) technology deployments.

GlobalData anticipates that in 2024 bad actors will continue to apply social engineering tactics for profit. Hackers have learned the universal vulnerability in all organizations, humans, is easily exploited. Advances in AI and analytics will give cybercriminal new tools to capitalize on human weakness.

Cybersecurity and the safety race

A major point of exasperation in cybersecurity is the speed and effectiveness in which hackers adapt their tactics to capitalize on new technology. Unfortunately, this sometimes happens faster than the companies building out cybersecurity solutions. GlobalData expects that in 2024 there will be more progress in technology development around AI and integration by both cybercriminals and security providers. Enterprises will also work to incorporate more information to educate both their employees and customers about potential AI-related threats.

GlobalData expects that as employees, particularly those in IT and cyber security, apply AI in their professional roles they will be more comfortable using it as an important tool in the defence against cyberattacks. It will be critical for vendors to offer proof points of effective AI outcomes in trials and production to reassure their clients that it can be a very effective defensive measure. But both vendors and their enterprise clients must stay vigilant about its power as a cyber weapon.

For more, please see 2024 Enterprise Predictions: Secure by Design.