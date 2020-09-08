Ellen is a senior reporter for Verdict. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

Airspeeder, a motorsport series for electric flying vehicles, has partnered with global cybersecurity company Acronis.

Created by electric flying car manufacturer Alauda, Airspeeder is the world’s first flying car racing series in which pilots race electric quadcopters or “Speeders” that can reach speeds of 200mph.

First launched at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the first Airspeeder grand prix is scheduled for 2021, after successfully completing trials in 2019.

“At Airspeeder we are creating an aerial motorsport driven by innovation,” said Matt Pearson, founder of Alauda & Airspeeder.

“Backing from Acronis, a business with an extraordinary culture of technological success in Formula One and Formula E represents significant affirmation of our vision to accelerate the next great mobility revolution through sporting competition.”

Airspeeder partnership with Acronis brings cybersecurity, data benefits

Airspeeder will receive technical and commercial support from Acronis, which will be an official #CyberFit Delivery Partner. Acronis’ cyber protection solutions will ensure data security for the LiDAR and machine vision technology used in the Speeders. Part of this technology will be delivered by Teknov8.

Acronis’ secure data analysis solutions are currently used by major sporting organisations in F1 and English Premier League football. Alauda hopes that the partnership with Acronis will help accelerate “the next great mobility revolution through sporting competition”.

Airspeeder’s team and pilots will benefit from real-time data including analysis of battery and key systems performance.

Jan-Jaap Jager, the board advisor and senior vice president at Acronis said:

“Acronis’ place at the leading edge of innovation in data management perfectly aligns with Alauda and Airspeeder’s vision to accelerate a mobility revolution through close sporting competition. Our proven, integrated approach to providing easy, efficient, reliable and secure cyber protection for all data, applications and systems, will help Airspeeder to enhance their performance on the air track and in the back office. We look forward to delivering on the promise of a true next generation technical and sporting proposition.”

