Alibaba Cloud, Alibaba Group’s cloud-computing services unit, has integrated Chinese start-up DeepSeek’s AI models on its platform, reported South China Morning Post.
Users of Alibaba Cloud secured access to the PAI Model Gallery, which showcases a collection of open-source LLMs, including the advanced DeepSeek-V3 and DeepSeek-R1 models.
The gallery also features distilled versions, such as DeepSeek-R1-Distill-Qwen-7B, which are designed to power reasoning and text-generating applications.
Alibaba Cloud, according to the publication, in a statement posted on WeChat said: “On [our] platform, users can achieve the whole process from training to deployment to inference with zero coding.”
In January 2025, Alibaba Cloud launched its own Qwen 2.5-Max model, which competes with DeepSeek-V3.
The latest development follows similar initiatives by major technology companies to offer the Chinese start-up’s open-source systems to their customers.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Huawei Cloud, the cloud-computing division of Huawei Technologies, collaborated with SiliconFlow to ensure DeepSeek’s V3 and R1 models were accessible on the Ascend platform during the Lunar New Year break.
Recently, Huawei Cloud stated that the platform’s performance is on par with “DeepSeek models run on global premium graphic processing units”.
Tencent Holdings also started supporting DeepSeek’s R1 reasoning model on its cloud-computing platform, offering users a straightforward three-minute setup process.
In addition, AI chip designer NVIDIA also made the DeepSeek-R1 available on its NIM microservice.
NVIDIA highlighted the model’s “state-of-the-art reasoning capabilities”, “high inference efficiency”, and “leading accuracy” for complex tasks.
Microsoft, an investor in OpenAI, launched R1 support on its Azure cloud-computing platform and GitHub last week, enabling clients to develop AI applications for Copilot+ personal computers.