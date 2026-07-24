Google Cloud revenues soar 82% in Q2 2026. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported a 298% rise in net income to $112.1bn for the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2026), compared to $28.2bn in the same period the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 294% to $9.11 from $2.31 in Q2 2025.

The company’s revenue grew by 24% to $119.8bn, compared to $96.4bn in the second quarter of 2025. Alphabet attributes this growth to robust performance across its operations, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of achieving double-digit revenue growth.

Operating income for the reported quarter increased year-over-year by 30% to $40.8bn.

Alphabet also recorded a net gain of $98bn in other income, primarily due to unrealised gains on equity securities.

Google Services, a major segment of Alphabet, generated $94.5bn in revenue, marking a 15% increase. This growth was driven by a 17% rise in Google Search and other services, a 15% increase in Google subscriptions, platforms, and devices, and a 13% growth in YouTube ads.

Google Cloud experienced growth, with revenues increasing by 82% to $24.8bn, largely due to the demand for enterprise AI solutions and infrastructure.

Geographically, revenues in the US increased by 32%, while the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region saw a 15% rise. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region’s revenues grew by 17%, and the Other Americas experienced a 23% increase.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said: “Our AI investments are redefining what’s possible across every part of our business.

“Q2 was an amazing quarter, with Alphabet revenues growing 24% year-over-year and Google Cloud revenues accelerating to 82% growth, driven by demand for AI infrastructure and AI solutions. It’s great to see wide adoption of Gemini Enterprise, with nearly 90% of the Fortune 100 using it.

“We have exciting momentum across the board. Our popular AI features are driving Search query growth. Gemini models now process 22 billion API tokens per minute and the Gemini App has 950 million monthly active users.

“We are seeing strong demand for our security solutions, and our new Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber delivers highly cost-efficient performance at the frontier. And month over month, people turn to YouTube for major world events, with over 1.7 billion unique viewers watching World Cup-related videos during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“These outstanding results show that our differentiated, full stack approach to AI is delivering real, measurable value for consumers, customers, and our partners globally.”

In a separate development, the European Commission has fined Google a total of €890m for non-compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The fines are split into €460m for self-preferencing its services on Google Search and €430m for imposing restrictions on businesses using Google Play.

The DMA mandates that gatekeepers like Google must not favour their own services over third-party services in search rankings.

The Commission found Google in breach of this by giving preferential treatment to its own services, such as shopping and hotels, in search results. This includes displaying its services more prominently with enhanced visuals, disadvantaging similar third-party services.

Additionally, the DMA requires that app developers on Google Play can inform customers about alternative offers. The Commission found Google non-compliant, as it restricted developers from promoting and concluding contracts outside Google Play. Google’s steering-related fees were also deemed excessive.

The Commission has ordered Google to rectify these issues, ensuring fair treatment of third-party services and allowing developers to communicate freely. Google has proposed changes to address these concerns, which the Commission will monitor.

The company must comply within 60 days or face further penalties of up to 5% of its global turnover.

Earlier this month, the Court of Justice of the European Union upheld a €4.1bn fine against Google and Alphabet for breaching EU antitrust laws related to the Android operating system. This decision concludes a legal battle initiated by the EC in 2018, which found Google had forced manufacturers to pre-install its apps and restricted the use of non-Google Android versions.