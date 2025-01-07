Alphabet’s consumer team is set to enhance TV sets running its Google TV operating system by integrating Gemini AI into its Google Assistant voice-control system, Bloomberg has reported.
This upgrade aims to improve user interaction with more natural voice commands and enhanced content search capabilities, including deeper YouTube integration.
The Gemini upgrade, expected to roll out later in 2025, will enable users to engage in back-and-forth conversations with third-party TVs without needing the “Hey Google” trigger phrase for each command.
This feature was demonstrated by Google at the CES technology conference.
Additionally, Google showcased the ability to call up content more naturally, such as requesting videos from a recent trip saved to a user’s Google Photos account.
This update is claimed to be the first instance of Google bringing Gemini to third-party TV sets running its OS, including those from Sony Group, Hisense Home Appliances Group, and TCL Technology Group, following its debut on Google’s first-party streaming box last year.
Google TV competes with other television operating systems, including those from Samsung Electronics, Amazon.com, and Roku.
The company also previewed a new “always-on” mode for TVs, which uses sensors to detect user presence and display customised information such as news and weather forecasts.
TCL will be the first manufacturer to offer this always-on mode later this year, with Hisense following in 2026.
This feature aims to provide users with relevant information when they are near their TV, further enhancing the user experience.
In December 2024, Google announced plans to integrate Gemini AI into its extended reality (XR) platform, Android XR, via Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset.