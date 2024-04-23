AlphaSense has patented a method for displaying context-based information on a user interface by extracting and rendering relevant documents from a database based on user queries. The system processes real-time financial documents and allows users to search using specific criteria, displaying results with highlighted snippets for easy navigation. GlobalData’s report on AlphaSense gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on AlphaSense, Recommender systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. AlphaSense's grant share as of February 2024 was 62%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for rendering context-based financial information on user interface

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: AlphaSense, Inc.

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11907511B1) outlines a method for rendering information from a database onto a user interface at a remote computer. The method involves receiving a content feed containing real-time financial documents, processing them for storage in the database, and receiving queries from the remote computer based on user input. These queries include information identifying a publicly traded company, along with distinct keywords. The method executes searches based on these queries, generates search results with identified snippets of text from financial documents, and renders this content on the user interface. The rendered content includes a list of identified financial documents associated with the company, along with text surrounding the identified snippets displayed differently for user selection.



Furthermore, the patent describes a system for implementing this method, comprising memory storing instructions and hardware processors executing these instructions. The system receives content feeds, queries from remote computers, and generates search results based on the queries. It also allows for the customization of search criteria, periodic generation of reports on new documents based on user input, and adjustable maximum distances for identifying text snippets. The system is designed to display dates associated with financial documents, limit queries based on various parameters like sectors and industries, and render portions of new documents on the user interface. Overall, the patented method and system aim to enhance the user experience in accessing and interacting with financial information from a database on a remote computer interface.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on AlphaSense, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed