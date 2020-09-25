Profiling all major companies, industries and geographies, MarketLine is one of the most prolific publishers of business information today.

Seattle-based giant Amazon is late to join the cloud gaming market after Google service is up and running, and Microsoft Xbox cloud service is already available in Beta version.

Although late, Amazon seems to have addressed competitors’ weaknesses with its new service. Luna will be available to play in IOS devices, since its progressive web application format allows it to bypass App Store and the implicit 30% tax on sales.

The partnership with Ubisoft will attract long-time gamers as they are already familiar with the blockbuster titles produced by the French company. This could be a significant advantage in the short term over the in-house developing approach adopted by Google, with its Stadia Makers program.

It may prove difficult for Luna to get traditional gamers to shift to its cloud service, since Xbox Cloud Gaming (previously known as Project xCloud) is already included in the Xbox Game Pass. Also, it doesn’t require additional hardware as Xbox controllers work for the cloud gaming service.

Integration in Amazon Prime membership may get Luna off to a good start

Even though it hasn’t been announced yet, the inclusion of Luna among the services included in Prime membership would imply an instant user base for the cloud gaming service.

Considering that Luna’s games will run on the Fire TV stick, it could be a good addition to revamp its Prime Video service and sales of voice assistant devices. Also, since Amazon already owns the well-known streaming platform Twitch, promotion shouldn’t be a problem for the new cloud gaming service.

AWS high-quality cloud may result in a low-latency gaming experience.

Given that the games in this type of platforms are stored in the cloud, latency could drive away more experienced gamers. Many were glad to be finally enjoying the very-low latency that last- generation consoles offer.

Although if cloud gaming ends up competing face-to-face with console gaming, Amazon will be in a strong position to offer an enjoyable working experience. Since Luna’s games will run on the Amazon Web Service cloud, market leader in IaaS cloud computing, it will certainly have the power to reduce latency and loading times to a minimum.

Download the full report from

MarketLine's Report Store View full report

MarketLine is a sister company of this website.