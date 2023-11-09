Amazon has started laying off employees in its music unit in the latest rounds of job cuts, reports Reuters.
Sources told the publication that workers across North America, Europe, and Latin America received notices that their employment had been terminated.
The layoffs were confirmed by an Amazon representative, who declined to comment how many people were impacted by the redundancies.
“We have been closely monitoring our organizational needs and prioritising what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses,” the representative said in a statement.
“Some roles have been eliminated on the Amazon Music team. We will continue to invest in Amazon Music.”
Based on a search on Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification sites, no big layoff filings had been submitted recently in California or New York, where Amazon has some of its largest personnel centres.
The layoffs come even as Amazon reported third-quarter net profitability that significantly surpassed analyst projections and predicted broadly in-line sales for the year’s last quarter, the report said.
Amazon Music counts Spotify, Pandora, Google, and Apple as its rivals in offering subscription-based music streaming services.
Over the past months, Amazon has been quietly cutting jobs, including that of communications personnel in its Studios, Video, and Music businesses.
Earlier in 2023, Amazon announced that it will cut 18,000 roles citing a tough economic environment.
In March 2023, the company said it will lay off 9,000 people, primarily in the cloud computing and Twitch division, as part of a separate retrenchment drive.