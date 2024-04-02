Amazon Web Services (AWS) will offer small businesses and startups credits to help with the cost of implementing large AI models, including Anthropic and Mistral AI models.
According to a Reuters report, AWS has said that these credits were intended to help adoption of its own AI platform Bedrock.
Bedrock allows businesses to access AI models from companies like Anthropic, Mistral AI, Meta and Cohere through a unified API. According to AWS, Anthropic’s Claude large language model (LLM) is the most widely used model on Bedrock.
AWS stated that it has previously given away over $6bn in free credits to startups and small businesses, which AWS’ vice president and head of startups Howard Wright stated was a necessity in building up the startup ecosystem.
Wright assured that AWS’ credits would not create a monopoly, explaining that Bedrock offered a wide variety of AI products.
“This is another gift that we’re making back to the startup ecosystem, in exchange for what we hope is startups continue to choose AWS as their first stop,” Wright said.
Microsoft has offered similar credits for businesses choosing to access OpenAI tools on its Azure platform.
Businesses are quickly deploying AI across a wide range of workflows, creating a potential high, piling cost for startups wanting to keep up.
Research and analysis company GlobalData forecasts in an executive briefing on AI that generative AI will disrupt nearly every industry.
A 2024 tech sentiment survey conducted by GlobalData recorded that over 40% of businesses believed AI was already tangibly disrupting their industry. A further 13% answered that AI would begin to disrupt their industry in the next 12 months.
As AI becomes more widespread and reliable, startups wanting to keep up with bigger companies may need to deploy AI as it becomes industry standard.