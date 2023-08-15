More than 14% of US diabetes patients struggle with the financial burden of Insulin. Credit: pikselstock/shutterstock.com

Amazon Pharmacy has announced today that it will automate discounts on over 15 insulin and diabetes care providers.

Automatic coupons will save patients time by cutting out the need to manually search and apply online discount codes.

The coupons will be available for many popular brands such as Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Insulet for a variety of products like insulin vials, glucose monitors and pumps.

These automated offers could reduce the cost of insulin to $35 a month according to a blog post by Amazon, on top of the free delivery and 24/7 access to pharmacists already available to Amazon Pharmacy customers.

Despite 1 in 10 Americans living with Diabetes, the cost of insulin is a financial burden for more than 14% of the US patients who need it.

“Access to affordable diabetes medications and technology can help people living with diabetes stay healthy and avoid complications,” the American Diabetes Association’s CEO Charles Henderson said, “sadly, some of the more than 37 million Americans living with diabetes can’t afford the treatments they need to survive.”

Whilst coupons for insulin and other diabetes technology are not new, Amazon estimated that around 85% of manufacturer-sponsored coupons go unused.

In a 2022 GlobalData analyst briefing, the company found that the Covid-19 pandemic will have a substantial increase in the number of global diabetes patients.

It estimated that by 2028, over 261 million patients will be diagnosed with prevalent cases of type 2 diabetes globally.

Speaking on the importance of upfront and clear costing, Amazon Pharmacy’s vice president John Love asks people to imagine “not knowing the price of food” before going up to a cash register.

“The lack of upfront pricing in pharmacy is a pain point for customers that Amazon Pharmacy can help solve,” Love explained, “We’re thrilled to be able to help customers better find and afford their insulin.”