Amazon’s Digit, a 175cm “mobie manipulator solution,” is able to walk around and interact with things like a human would. Credit: Jason Redmond / AFP / Getty Images

Amazon has announced it will be leading a research project into how robotics and AI will impact the future of jobs, shortly after unveiling a plethora of new robots to work in its warehouses.

The e-commerce giant, which has over 750,000 robots working in its operations, is teaming up with MIT and the Ipos research firm to see how the public feels about the rise of robots in the workplace.

Amazon’s research announcement comes at the same time as its unveiling of two new service robots, Sequoia and Digit.

Sequoia is the more traditional looking of the two, assisting human workers to sort and pack itineraries within the warehouse.

Digit, a 175cm “mobie manipulator solution,” is able to walk around and interact with things like a human would.

Amazon has long argued that the introduction of robotics into the workplace will not affect human jobs. The company argues that robots like Digit will merely release some of the burden of heavy labour from humans.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“We have more than 750,000 mobile robots in our operations and thousands of other robotic systems that help move, sort, identify and package customer orders,” Amazon robotics’ chief technologist Tye Brady said.

Adding: “It’s taken us more than 10 years to reach this scale. During that time, Amazon has hired hundreds of thousands of employees to work in our operations.”

Brady said that all of its robots are prioritised to “support safety and ease everyday tasks for our employees”.

The research conducted by Amazon, MIT and Ipos will be used in future robotic developments, including the insight gained from how humans interact with robots.

“Our research shows that the best way to optimize human-robot team performance is to develop robots that are active collaborators in helping a human to learn about their capabilities, limitations and behaviors,” MIT’s Julie Shah said.

Despite Amazon leading the charge in industrial robotics, other companies are continuing to follow suit. Tesla, for example, has a system named Optimus which Musk says will be able to carry out logistical work in the future.

“As full self-driving gets closer to generalized world AI, that same software is transferrable to a humanoid robot, just like you know humans can walk around with their arms and legs but we can drive a car, fly a plane, steer a boat, ride a horse,” Elon Musk said during his Tesla Bot last year.

The news comes as the robotics industry continues to grow at a rapid ratre, propelled by major corportations like Amazon and Tesla.

According to GlobalData forecasts, published in its Robotics 2023 report, it was worth $63bn in 2022, and by 2030, it will have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% to $218bn.

Sales of industrial robots hit $20.7bn in 2022 equivalent to 33% of the total robotics market. By 2030, this segment will be worth $45.1bn, having grown at a CAGR of 10% between 2022 and 2030, according to GlobalData.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up