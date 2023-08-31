Robotics is driving innovation and operational efficiency in the technology sector. Recent patents showcase the industry’s commitment to addressing evolving challenges. Concurrently, strategic deals and evolving hiring patterns highlight the pivotal role of robotics within this dynamic field. The impact of robotics extends beyond the technology domain, influencing various industries. GlobalData’s Tech in 2030 report examines how technology will transform various sectors including education, energy, entertainment, financial services among others. Buy the report here.

This article presents a quarterly round-up of the latest trends in the technology industry regarding robotics. It provides an overview of recent developments in robotics-related deals, talent acquisition, and patent filings within the technology industry.

Diverse applications of robotics in technology industry

Technology companies in the field of robotics are leveraging the latest patents to innovate and improve their businesses. One patent titled "Access management system" by 1Ahead LLC introduces a software platform that analyzes data obtained from mobile devices and other connected devices to determine if an access key matches an authorized account, object, device, or space. This technology enhances access control and security in robotics applications. Another patent by Strong Force TP Portfolio 2022 LLC focuses on augmented reality in vehicles, where a display presents content augmentation based on the vehicle's location or orientation. This technology enhances the user experience and safety in robotics applications. Sony Group Corp's patent introduces a control device for a robot that alerts humans, allowing the robot to perform alert operations within the human's field of view. This technology improves human-robot interaction and safety. Plus One Robotics Inc's patent presents industrial robotics systems and methods for continuous and automated learning. This technology allows robots to learn and adapt to new objects and pick points, enhancing efficiency and productivity. Lastly, Intel Corp's patent introduces techniques to control system updates and configuration changes via the cloud. This technology enables efficient and secure firmware updates and configuration changes for robotics devices. Acquirers of these patents will benefit from improved access control, enhanced user experience and safety, improved human-robot interaction, increased efficiency and productivity, and efficient firmware updates and configuration changes in their robotics technologies and applications.

The industry experienced a 9% decline in the number of robotics-related patent applications in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, the number of robotics-related patent applications in the technology industry witnessed a rise of 26% compared with Q2 2022.

Strategic deal trends in robotics in technology industry

Technology companies are not only focusing on innovation to enhance their patent portfolios but are also making strategic investments in robotics. These investments aim to secure lucrative deals with partners and position themselves at the forefront of industry advancements. Some of the recent deals underscore the importance of robotics in the technology industry.

In Q2 2023, the number of robotics-related deals in the technology industry declined by 16% compared with Q2 2022. On a quarterly basis, there was 7% drop in the number of deals in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter.

Impact on hiring

In terms of new job posting, in Q2 2023, the technology industry experienced a 34% drop compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, job postings also declined by 30%. Notably, computer and mathematical occupations, with a share of 27%, emerged as the top robotics-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 34% quarter-on-quarter. Management occupations came in second with a share of 11% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 29% over the previous quarter. The other prominent robotics roles include architecture and engineering occupations with a 10% share in Q2 2023, and installation, maintenance, and repair occupations with a 7% share of new job postings.

Texas Instruments, Crown Castle, Accenture, Veeco Instruments, and Plexus are among the top companies leading in robotics hiring within the technology industry.

Countries driving adoption of robotics in technology industry

The US is the leading country in robotics adoption within the technology industry, boasting the highest number of robotics-related patents, jobs, and deals. Meanwhile, China, Japan, Canada and India also maintain significant positions in robotics adoption within the technology industry.

In summary, the robotics field in the technology industry remains dynamic. While, patent applications showed a quarterly decline, they continue to grow annually, reflecting ongoing innovation. Strategic deals and hiring have recently decreased, although, these changes present opportunities for adjustment in this ever-evolving industry.

