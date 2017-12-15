Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

The festive season is upon us and UK shoppers are getting ready to drink mulled wine, eat mince pies and attend Christmas parties.

Everyone wants to look their best, so it’s no surprise that Amazon UK has seen its beauty product sales increase over the last few months.

Jo Langrish-Dixon, Christmas store manager at Amazon.co.uk said there is regional variation when it comes to what people are purchasing:

This Christmas, prepare to be wowed with full-on glamour in the north whilst the midlands experiments with the very latest catwalk looks and the south keeps it natural. The party season is a great chance to experiment with new beauty and grooming trends and revellers up and down the country will be jostling for space at the bathroom mirror.

Verdict takes a look at what products are popular in different regions across the country.

1. London

Korres, an Athens-based company which specialises in natural beauty products released its “Party Survival Kit” six years ago.

The set of products features a moisturiser, a facial cleanser, an evening primrose eye cream, lemon-flavoured chewing gum, guava body butter and shower gel.

Currently sold out on Amazon.co.uk, people in the UK capital just can’t get enough of the kit.

2. Cardiff

People in Cardiff are buying clear conditioning mascara and eyebrow gel for just £1.85.

3. Edinburgh

In the Scottish capital it’s all about £6 mermaid glitter, which is made with high intensity pigment and metallic shine.

The versatile glitter can be used on your body, face, nails or hair.

4. Glasgow

Mënaji HDPV’s Anti-Shine Powder has seen a 300 per cent year-on-year sales uplift in Glasgow.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Formulated with vitamins C and E, the powder promises to “knock out shine and provides undetectable, natural coverage”.

5. Liverpool

People in Liverpool want to look sun-kissed in time for Christmas, with shoppers from the maritime city purchasing lots of self-tanning mousse.

St Moriz Instant Self Tanning Mousse costs £4.50 for a 200ml bottle.

6. Manchester

Men in Manchester are grooming themselves, hoping that their hair will grow faster with caffeine shampoo and their beards will look more attractive with facial hair dye.

Man Cave’s natural caffeine shampoo costs £2.75 for a 200ml bottle, and Just For Men’s moustache and beard dye costs £7.72.

7. Newcastle

Flawless skin is what shoppers in Newcastle want more than anything else it seems.

Rimmel’s £2.90 Stay Matte Pressed Powder is a favorite in the city, which has a reputation for being one of the country’s best party destinations.

8. Nottingham

Shoppers in Nottingham are sporting the 80s look with styling products for permed hair.

Schwarzkopf’s Conditioning Foam Perm, which costs £8.29 is a bestseller in the city.

9. Oxford

Beauty enthusiasts in Oxford have been buying Technic’s cream foundation contour kit palette for just £3.36.