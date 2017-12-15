The festive season is upon us and UK shoppers are getting ready to drink mulled wine, eat mince pies and attend Christmas parties.
Everyone wants to look their best, so it’s no surprise that Amazon UK has seen its beauty product sales increase over the last few months.
Timeline for Retail revolution
- December 13, 2017
European parliament voted against ban on doner kebab meat additive
Jo Langrish-Dixon, Christmas store manager at Amazon.co.uk said there is regional variation when it comes to what people are purchasing:
This Christmas, prepare to be wowed with full-on glamour in the north whilst the midlands experiments with the very latest catwalk looks and the south keeps it natural. The party season is a great chance to experiment with new beauty and grooming trends and revellers up and down the country will be jostling for space at the bathroom mirror.
Verdict takes a look at what products are popular in different regions across the country.
1. London
Korres, an Athens-based company which specialises in natural beauty products released its “Party Survival Kit” six years ago.
The set of products features a moisturiser, a facial cleanser, an evening primrose eye cream, lemon-flavoured chewing gum, guava body butter and shower gel.
Currently sold out on Amazon.co.uk, people in the UK capital just can’t get enough of the kit.
2. Cardiff
People in Cardiff are buying clear conditioning mascara and eyebrow gel for just £1.85.
3. Edinburgh
In the Scottish capital it’s all about £6 mermaid glitter, which is made with high intensity pigment and metallic shine.
The versatile glitter can be used on your body, face, nails or hair.
4. Glasgow
Mënaji HDPV’s Anti-Shine Powder has seen a 300 per cent year-on-year sales uplift in Glasgow.
3 Things That Will Change the World Today
Formulated with vitamins C and E, the powder promises to “knock out shine and provides undetectable, natural coverage”.
5. Liverpool
People in Liverpool want to look sun-kissed in time for Christmas, with shoppers from the maritime city purchasing lots of self-tanning mousse.
St Moriz Instant Self Tanning Mousse costs £4.50 for a 200ml bottle.
6. Manchester
Men in Manchester are grooming themselves, hoping that their hair will grow faster with caffeine shampoo and their beards will look more attractive with facial hair dye.
Man Cave’s natural caffeine shampoo costs £2.75 for a 200ml bottle, and Just For Men’s moustache and beard dye costs £7.72.
7. Newcastle
Flawless skin is what shoppers in Newcastle want more than anything else it seems.
Rimmel’s £2.90 Stay Matte Pressed Powder is a favorite in the city, which has a reputation for being one of the country’s best party destinations.
8. Nottingham
Shoppers in Nottingham are sporting the 80s look with styling products for permed hair.
Schwarzkopf’s Conditioning Foam Perm, which costs £8.29 is a bestseller in the city.
9. Oxford
Beauty enthusiasts in Oxford have been buying Technic’s cream foundation contour kit palette for just £3.36.