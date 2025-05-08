AWS is planning 16 additional Availability Zones. Credit: Skorzewiak/Shutterstock.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon, plans to invest more than $4bn to establish its first data centre region in Chile.

This marks the company’s third cloud region in Latin America, following existing regions in Brazil and Mexico.

The new South America (Chile) Region is expected to be operational by the second half of 2026 and will consist of three availability zones at launch.

The investment will support the construction, connection, operation, and maintenance of cloud infrastructure in the country.

AWS stated that the Chile region will offer developers, startups, and enterprises—along with organisations across financial services, retail, education, government, and the nonprofit sector—greater choice for running applications and serving end users from within Chile.

The company is also planning 16 additional availability zones and five more regions in locations such as New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

The Chile region will be designed to be sovereign-by-design, maintaining the AWS Cloud’s long-standing architectural principle, the company said.

AWS offers a comprehensive portfolio of cloud services, including analytics, compute, database, IoT, generative AI, and machine learning.

Company infrastructure services vice-president Prasad Kalyanaraman said: “The AWS South America (Chile) Region will help serve the fast-growing demand for cloud services across Latin America and in Chile with secure, reliable, and efficient cloud infrastructure.

“With the new AWS Region, organisations will have the ability to build with advanced AWS technologies, like artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help accelerate growth, productivity, and innovation.”

In line with its sustainability goals, Amazon aims to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040 and has designed the AWS South America (Chile) Region to be largely air-cooled, minimising water usage in its cooling systems.

Earlier in 2025, AWS unveiled Ocelot, a prototype quantum computing chip designed to slash the costs associated with quantum error correction by up to 90% compared to existing methods.

The chip was developed by the AWS Center for Quantum Computing at the California Institute of Technology.