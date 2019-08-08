Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) can now count Google and Twitter among its customers for the next generation of its processors used in data centres.

Unveiled yesterday at a launch event in San Francisco, the AMD EPYC 7002 series claims to have better performance while consuming less power. The chips will also come with advanced security features, increased memory bandwidth and will deliver 23% more instructions per clock – a key aspect of increasing speed.

“Today, we set a new standard for the modern data centre with the launch of our 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors that deliver record-setting performance and significantly lower total cost of ownership across a broad set of workloads,” said Dr Lisa Su, president and CEO, AMD.

“Adoption of our new leadership server processors is accelerating with multiple new enterprise, cloud and HPC [high-performance computing] customers choosing EPYC processors to meet their most demanding server computing needs.”

Google said that it has already deployed the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors in its data centres.

“AMD 2nd Gen EPYC processors will help us continue to do what we do best in our data centres: innovate,” said Bart Sano, Google vice president of Engineering.

“Its scalable compute, memory and I/O [input/output] performance will expand our ability to drive innovation forward in our infrastructure and will give Google Cloud customers the flexibility to choose the best VM for their workloads.”

The AMD #EPYC 7002 Series processors set more than 80 performance world records. Learn more about the new era of datacenter computing from #AMDEPYCHorizon: https://t.co/LuvjqKuPxb pic.twitter.com/7eJVKuCfNo — AMD EPYC (@AMDServer) August 7, 2019

Twitter will deploy the next-gen chip across its data centres later this year.

“Twitter is committed to reducing our environmental impact of our data centres by finding innovative ways to increase efficiency. The 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor provides us the sweet spot of performance and energy consumption that we need to honour that commitment, while supporting the high traffic volume on our platform,” said Jennifer Fraser, senior director of engineering at Twitter.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Lenovo and HPE have also said that they will be using the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors.

Chip wars

Securing Google and Twitter will be seen as a big win for AMD over its rival Intel. Both companies vie to supply chips for the data centres of large tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

However, Intel remains the dominant supplier of data centre chips, providing some 90% of chips to corporate servers and cloud data centres around the world.

Intel said that Google and Twitter remained customers, according to Reuters.

AMD’s share price is up 8% on the news and is up 58% for the year.

Read more: Intel, Google, Amazon and AMD named among top semiconductor companies for high-performance computing