Anduril offers a range of products, including weaponised drones, software for drone control for military use. Credit: TSViPhoto/Shutterstock.

Anduril Industries has closed a $2.5bn funding round, significantly increasing its valuation to $30.5bn.

The defence technology company aims to establish itself as a key player in the American national security sector.

This funding round was led by Founders Fund, with a $1bn investment, marking the largest check in the venture capital firm’s history.

As per a filing with the SEC, Founders Fund finalised a $4.6bn late-stage venture fund in April 2025.

The company’s valuation has surged from $14bn in 2024, according to Anduril executive chairman Trae Stephens in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Anduril, based south of Los Angeles, focuses on technologies such as drones and artificial intelligence to enhance American defence capabilities.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Anduril offers a range of products, including weaponised drones, software for drone control, and augmented reality helmets for military use.

The importance of defence technology is underscored by recent events, such as the Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian military assets, highlighting the role of technology in modern warfare, reported the media outlet.

Anduril co-founder Palmer Luckey, who previously co-founded Oculus VR, emphasised the need for the US to accelerate drone development to remain competitive with China.

The company is also working on new infantry goggles for the US Army, a project potentially valued at over $20bn in the next decade.

The recent funding follows a $1.5bn funding raise in 2024, aimed at constructing a factory in Columbus, Ohio, called Arsenal-1.

This facility will mass-produce aerial and maritime drones, sensors, and other defence products.

Additionally, Anduril has announced a partnership with Meta Platforms to develop AI-powered military products, including helmets.