Anduril and OpenAI will explore how cutting-edge AI models can be used to synthesise time-sensitive data to alleviate the burden on human operators. Credit: Camilo Concha/Shutterstock.

Anduril Industries, a defence technology company, and OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT and advanced AI models such as GPT-4o, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for US national security missions.

This collaboration aims to integrate OpenAI’s advanced models with Anduril’s defence systems and Lattice software platform to bolster counter-unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS).

The partnership seeks to address the rapidly evolving aerial threats faced by US and allied forces, including unmanned systems and legacy manned platforms. These threats pose risks to infrastructure and lives.

The combined efforts will focus on improving the detection, assessment, and response capabilities of CUAS to counter potentially lethal aerial threats in real-time.

Anduril and OpenAI will explore how cutting-edge AI models can be used to synthesise time-sensitive data, alleviate the burden on human operators, and enhance situational awareness. These models will be trained on Anduril’s extensive data library on CUAS threats and operations, aiming to protect military personnel and ensure mission success.

Anduril Industries co-founder and CEO Brian Schimpf said: “Anduril builds defense solutions that meet urgent operational needs for the US and allied militaries.

“Our partnership with OpenAI will allow us to utilise their world-class expertise in artificial intelligence to address urgent Air Defense capability gaps across the world.

“Together, we are committed to developing responsible solutions that enable military and intelligence operators to make faster, more accurate decisions in high-pressure situations.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said: “OpenAI builds AI to benefit as many people as possible, and supports US-led efforts to ensure the technology upholds democratic values.

“Our partnership with Anduril will help ensure OpenAI technology protects U.S. military personnel, and will help the national security community understand and responsibly use this technology to keep our citizens safe and free.”

This partnership comes as earlier this week, Reuters reported five Canadian news media companies initiating legal action against OpenAI, claiming that it breached copyright laws.