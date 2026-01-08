Anthropic developed the Claude models, known for their effectiveness in coding tasks. Credit: gguy/Shutterstock.com.

Anthropic, the AI company behind the Claude chatbot, is reportedly planning to raise $10bn in new funding, potentially valuing it at $350bn.

This valuation nearly doubles the company’s value from four months prior, as noted by sources who spoke to Reuters.

The funding round will reportedly be led by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Coatue Management, with the Wall Street Journal first reporting these developments.

The transaction is anticipated to conclude in the coming weeks, although specific terms and the total size may still vary.

The increase in Anthropic’s valuation reflects a broader trend within the AI industry, where demand for innovative solutions is pushing company valuations to new heights.

In 2025 alone, AI firms secured $222bn in funding, according to data from PitchBook, marking an all-time high that more than doubled the previous year’s figures.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic has gained recognition for its Claude models, particularly valued by developers for their capabilities in coding tasks.

Recent reports indicate the company aims to significantly increase its annualised revenue run rate this year due to heightened adoption of its enterprise products.

Discussions have been underway regarding a potential IPO, with law firm Wilson Sonsini engaged for preparation. However, an Anthropic representative clarified that no definitive decision on going public has been made.

In recent strategic moves, Anthropic expanded its partnership with Accenture in December 2025 by establishing the Accenture Anthropic Business Group. This collaboration aims to assist enterprises in scaling AI deployments beyond pilot projects, involving training for approximately 30,000 professionals.

The companies also plan to introduce offerings for CIOs focusing on AI-powered software development and industry-specific solutions.

November 2025 saw the release of Claude Opus 4.5, Anthropic’s latest AI model tailored for coding and enterprise applications. Designed to enhance efficiency by automating repetitive tasks and interacting directly with digital environments, this model represents Anthropic’s most advanced system to date.

Furthermore, Anthropic announced a $50bn investment to expand its computing infrastructure within the US. New data centres are planned for Texas and New York, developed in collaboration with Fluidstack.

This expansion aims to meet growing research and operational demands, with initial facilities expected to become operational in 2026.