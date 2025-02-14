Anthropic has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to explore how advanced AI technologies can enhance public services in the UK.
The collaboration will examine how Anthropic’s AI model, Claude, could improve access to and interaction with government information and services online while establishing best practices for the responsible use of AI in the public sector.
DSIT and Anthropic plan to expand their partnership by exploring additional areas of shared interest, including the role of AI in scientific progress, the security of AI supply chains and infrastructure, and the impact of AI on the innovation economy.
The collaboration will also utilise Anthropic’s Economic Index, which analyses anonymised interactions with Claude.ai to assess AI’s effects on labour markets and economic trends, helping inform the UK’s workforce and innovation strategies.
Anthropic will continue working with the UK AI Security Institute to research AI capabilities and potential security risks, ensuring responsible and secure deployment.
Similar AI applications are already being used by governments and public institutions worldwide.
The District of Columbia Department of Health implemented Claude in a bilingual chatbot to improve accessibility and engagement with health program information.
The European Parliament has used Claude to streamline access to archived documents, reducing search and analysis time by 80%.
In the US, Palantir is working with Amazon Web Services and Anthropic to integrate Claude into classified environments, enhancing intelligence analysis and decision-making.
In the UK, Swindon Borough Council has launched “Simply Readable,” a tool powered by Claude on Amazon Bedrock that transforms complex documents into accessible formats to support individuals with learning disabilities.
Reuters quoted UK Technology Minister Peter Kyle as saying: “The partnership with Anthropic delivers our commitment to make the UK the best place to build frontier AI, so the benefits of this transformative technology are felt by people and businesses across the country.”