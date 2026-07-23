Anthropic has secured an investment commitment of up to $5bn from AMD. Credit: Mijansk786/Shutterstock.com.

Claude developer Anthropic plans to deploy up to 2GW of AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs in AMD Helios rack-scale systems, as part of a major partnership with AMD.

Alongside the infrastructure agreement, AMD has also committed to a strategic equity investment of up to $5bn in Anthropic.

The partnership is aimed at supporting Anthropic’s compute expansion, with initial deployment of GPUs set to begin in the first half of 2027.

Anthropic will use the AMD Helios platform, which incorporates AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs, AMD Pensando networking, and ROCm open software.

The AI company already uses AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs for its operations. The new commitment builds on this, scaling its access to advanced training and inference capabilities for artificial intelligence workloads.

The planned deployment is expected to address growing infrastructure needs as adoption of models like Claude increases. Anthropic aims to broaden the compute base to meet current and projected demand.

By working with AMD at gigawatt scale, the company intends to further expand its training and inference resources.

Anthropic co-founder and chief compute officer Tom Brown said: “Access to compute is central to keeping Claude at the frontier and meeting demand from our customers. By partnering with AMD across the stack, we are securing the capacity we need and optimising it for training and serving Claude.

“Running across a diversified range of hardware lets us map the right workloads to the right hardware.”

The partnership is not limited to hardware. AMD and Anthropic have also begun a multi-year engineering collaboration.

The teams will use Claude to assist in developing and optimising AMD’s software, focusing on AMD Instinct GPUs and the ROCm development stack. AMD has indicated it will use Claude extensively across its engineering and product teams.

AMD chair and CEO Lisa Su said: “This collaboration brings together Anthropic’s leadership in frontier AI with the full strength of AMD high-performance computing.

“Together, we will accelerate AI adoption at scale and establish Helios as a major platform for the next generation of AI infrastructure.”

The latest announcement comes amid reports that Meta Platforms is considering an arrangement to lease computing capacity to Anthropic, valued at up to $10bn over two years. This reported potential agreement is seen as part of broader trends in the AI sector, with more technology firms offering leased computing resources in response to demand from companies developing advanced AI applications.