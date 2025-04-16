Voice mode could feature three options: Airy, Mellow, and a British-accented voice named Buttery. Credit: PatrickAssale / Shutterstock.com.

AI startup Anthropic is close to launching a new voice assistant feature for its Claude chatbot, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The forthcoming capability, known as “voice mode,” may be introduced as early as end April 2025.

Voice mode could feature three options: Airy, Mellow, and a British-accented voice named Buttery.

Its launch may be on a limited basis. Furthermore, the launch plans could also be subject to change, according to the source.

Although Anthropic executives have previously acknowledged work on voice features, the potential timeline or the specific characteristics of the release were not reported, according to the media outlet.

The launch would position Anthropic alongside players such as OpenAI and Google, both of which have developed voice functionalities for their chatbots.

OpenAI introduced voice support for ChatGPT users last year in September to all paid users, although the rollout was reportedly delayed to address concerns related to mimicking human speech and associated risks.

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, has marketed itself as a safety-first AI firm.

Over recent months, it has expanded its feature set with tools such as web search and coding assistance in an effort to keep pace with competitors.

Earlier in April 2025, the company also launched “Research,” a new AI capability that searches the web and corporate data to deliver comprehensive, citation-supported answers.

The offering is said to parallel OpenAI’s “Deep Research,” announced in February 2025.

Anthropic plans to introduce integration with Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Docs, allowing Claude users to conduct searches across these platforms to support workplace productivity.

Recently, Anthropic announced plans to introduce a Max plan for its Claude chatbot, priced at $100 or $200 per month depending on usage.