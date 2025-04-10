Anthropic’s Max subscribers will gain preferential access to new AI models and software features. Credit: gguy / Shutterstock.com

US-based AI company Anthropic is set to introduce a Max plan for its Claude chatbot, priced at $100 or $200 per month depending on usage.

This new offering aims to test consumer willingness to pay for enhanced access to advanced AI models.

The $100 plan allows users to send five times more queries than the current $18-per-month Pro plan, while the $200 option offers 20 times the usage.

Currently, Pro users can send at least 45 messages to Claude over a five-hour period, as stated by Anthropic.

Similar to other AI companies, Anthropic is encouraging customers and businesses to invest in its software to offset the high costs of developing cutting-edge AI models.

This move mirrors a $200-per-month subscription launched by OpenAI for its ChatGPT chatbot, which includes unlimited usage of its most powerful AI models, Bloomberg reported.

Anthropic said that Max plan subscribers will receive more substantial responses to their queries and have prioritised requests during peak traffic.

Additionally, Max subscribers will gain preferential access to new AI models and software features.

Anthropic’s latest model, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, offers users the choice between quick answers or more detailed, human-like reasoning responses.

In March, Anthropic secured $3.5bn in funding at a valuation of $61.5bn.

Recently, a report emerged that Anthropic is planning to create more than 100 new roles across Europe, as part of its regional expansion.

The expansion comes as the company appointed Guillaume Princen as the head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The new positions, primarily in Dublin and London, will span sales, engineering, research and business operations, the report added.