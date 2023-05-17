The company has developed a four-legged robotics platform, called ANYmal. Credit: ANYbotics.

Switzerland-based robotics company ANYbotics has raised $50m in a Series B funding round led by Walden Catalyst and NGP Capital.

The round was also joined by Aramco Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Equity Pitcher Ventures, Swisscanto Private Equity, Swisscom Ventures, Verve Ventures, and other returning backers.

According to ANYbotics, the investment comes at a time when heavy industries including chemicals, oil and gas, metals and minerals, mining, power, and utilities are experiencing a boom in demand for robotic solutions.

The company has developed a four-legged robotics platform, called ANYmal, to conduct inspections.

ANYbotics plans to use the funding to deploy its robot internationally, develop new capabilities and bolster its position as a provider of robotic inspection solutions.

ANYbotics co-founder and CEO Péter Fankhauser said: “This funding validates our unique approach to addressing fundamental challenges of operating complex industrial facilities. Our legged robots have already proven their value in increasing productivity and safety.”

The company claimed that it has already secured pre-orders and reservations worth $150m for its ANYmal X offering.

It counts BASF, Outokumpu, PETRONAS, Shell, Siemens Energy, SLB, and Vale as its customers.

Additionally, the company has worked with robotics research from institutes such as ETH Zurich, the University of Oxford, and NVIDIA to develop its solutions.

Walden Catalyst managing partner Young Sohn said: “We are thrilled to invest in ANYbotics, a pioneering technology originated at ETH Zurich that combines AI and Reinforcement Learning with robotics to create highly robust and autonomous four-legged robots

“This unique technology allows robots to be easily deployable in complex industrial environments, making it an efficient solution for inspection applications in environments that are dangerous for human beings.”

NGP Capital partner Christian Noske said: “ANYbotics’ state-of-the-art technology coupled with a clear global value proposition is exciting – it enables humans to do what they do best and replace dangerous and repetitive tasks with a fully automated AI-powered robot.”