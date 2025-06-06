Anysphere’s Cursor features an AI-powered code editor that analyses programmer actions and suggests additional code lines. Credit: GamePixel/Shutterstock.

Anysphere, the developer of AI coding assistant Cursor, has closed a $900m funding round.

Thrive Capital, an OpenAI backer, led the investment.

The funding will primarily be used for research and development, focusing on enhancing Anysphere’s AI models. Additionally, the company plans to expand its team, which has grown from 60 to more than 100 employees since April 2025.

The funding round saw participation from several institutional investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, and DST Global.

With this investment, Bloomberg reports that Anysphere’s valuation has reached $9.9bn, nearly quadrupling since its previous funding round in December 2024. This marks Anysphere’s third fundraising event in less than a year.

Founded in 2023, Anysphere’s Cursor features an AI-powered code editor that analyses programmer actions and suggests additional code lines.

It also includes a chatbot for code-related queries.

The service operates on a subscription model, offering individual and business accounts at $20 and $40, respectively.

Anysphere’s revenue is largely driven by these subscriptions.

However, the company has recently intensified its enterprise sales efforts, resulting in businesses becoming a significant portion of its revenue. Anysphere CEO Michael Truell noted that more than half of Fortune 500 companies now utilise Cursor, reported the media outlet.

Truell stated, “I think a lot of the excitement comes from the value that this tech is giving to developers.”

Cursor has been integrated into daily routines at companies such as OpenAI, Spotify Technology, Major League Baseball, and Instacart. More than one million people use Cursor daily, according to Anysphere, according to the report.

CNBC reported in April 2025 that OpenAI had expressed interest in Anysphere last year.