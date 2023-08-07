AppDirect has been granted a patent for methods, systems, and storage media for multi-cloud data connections for white-labeled platforms. The patent describes a method that involves receiving authentication information for multiple applications, establishing data connections to these applications, normalizing the application data, and generating a customizable feed and visualization dashboard to display the normalized data. The method also includes generating a single channel for accessing the data connections and utilizing security tokens for authentication. GlobalData’s report on AppDirect gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on AppDirect, Blockchain-based network security was a key innovation area identified from patents. AppDirect's grant share as of June 2023 was 1%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Multi-cloud data connections for white-labeled platforms

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: AppDirect Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11671419B2) describes a method, system, and computer-readable storage medium for multi-cloud data connections for white-labeled platforms. The method involves receiving an indication of multiple applications to be accessed and authentication information for these applications, including security tokens. The method then establishes data connections to these applications and generates a single channel using the security token to provide access to the data connections.



Once the data connections are established, the method receives application data from these connections via the single channel. The application data is then normalized to provide normalized data. The method further involves generating a customizable feed with display parameters and displaying the normalized data according to these parameters. The customizable feed can include visual customizations such as size or format of the data, as well as data content customizations like relevancy or age of the data.



Additionally, the method includes generating a visualization dashboard with visualization parameters and displaying the normalized data according to these parameters. The visualization dashboard can include a numerical display with a dynamic number relating to the normalized data and a graph display for the data.



The patent also covers a non-transient computer-readable storage medium with instructions that can be executed by processors to perform the method. This allows for the method to be implemented in a computer system.



Overall, this patent describes a method, system, and computer-readable storage medium for efficiently accessing and displaying data from multiple applications in a multi-cloud environment. The method allows for customization of the data feed and visualization dashboard, providing a unified location for displaying updates and statistics from the applications.

