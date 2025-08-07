The AMP initiative includes partnerships with companies such as Corning, Coherent, and GWA. Credit: Apple Inc.

Apple has unveiled a $100bn investment plan to boost US manufacturing, raising its total planned four-year investment in the country to $600bn.

Central to this initiative is the American Manufacturing Program (AMP), which aims to increase the iPhone maker’s supply chain capabilities within the US and persuade international suppliers to enhance their domestic production.

Apple stated that it currently collaborates with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states, supporting More than 450,000 jobs. Its overall investment includes plans to hire 20,000 additional employees in roles focused on research and development (R&D), silicon engineering, software development, and AI.

Apple chief operating officer Sabih Khan said: “Apple engineers work closely with suppliers across the US to create silicon chips that are on the leading edge of innovation.

“We’re committed to supporting US suppliers involved in every key stage of the chip-making process — from the earliest stages of research and development, to final fabrication and packaging. We want America to lead in this critical industry, and we’re expanding our efforts to grow a silicon manufacturing ecosystem that will benefit innovators across America.”

The AMP initiative includes partnerships with companies such as Corning, Coherent, and GlobalWafers America (GWA). Corning will expand its glass production facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, to manufacture cover glass for iPhones and Apple Watches globally.

Additionally, Apple will establish an innovation centre with Corning in Kentucky.

Apple also signed a multiyear agreement with Coherent to produce VCSEL lasers for iPhone and iPad devices at its Texas facility. The company had previously committed to purchasing rare earth magnets from MP Materials’ Texas facility and plans to establish a recycling line in California.

In Houston, Apple commenced construction on a facility slated to produce advanced servers by 2026. These servers are vital for Apple’s cloud computing infrastructure and will incorporate security features from Apple silicon.

Further expansions include enhancing its data centre in Maiden, North Carolina, continuing its past investments in Catawba County. Apple is collaborating with GWA to produce advanced silicon wafers in Texas and Applied Materials for chip equipment manufacturing in Austin.

Additional collaborations involve work with Texas Instruments in Utah and Texas for semiconductor advancements and with Samsung in Austin for novel chip technologies.

Apple’s investment extends to Amkor’s Arizona plant for advanced chip packaging, where chips manufactured at TSMC’s Arizona fab will be packaged for iPhones globally.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on semiconductor imports, with exemptions for companies manufacturing in the US or planning to do so. This measure is part of Trump’s initiative to boost domestic manufacturing.